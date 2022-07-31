South Carolina New Play Festival

www.wyff4.com
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
A Bear In South Carolina 'Rang' Someone's Doorbell & Twitter's Cracking All The Jokes (VIDEO)
A South Carolina woman had an unexpected visitor early Tuesday morning on July 26. Wendy Watson in Greenville, S.C., was fast asleep around 3:35 a.m. when a bear made a surprise appearance on her porch and attempted to "ring the bell" on her security cam. "I noticed my bird feeder...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Experience France without Leaving South Carolina
What felt like a Friday night away in France was actually just a trip 45-minutes away in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Hotel Domestique offers a romantic, mountainside escape from the busyness of Greenville but the comforts of being close to home. With Bordeaux-inspired wine offerings, decor and building styles, we left Hotel Domestiquefull of delicious food, rest and special memories as a couple.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
WYFF4.com
Why do we say 'dog days of summer?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You hear it all the time: The "dog days of summer." It's the time period between July 3 and Aug. 11, which is when it is generally very hot and humid. (Keep reading or watch WYFF News 4's Parella Lewis explain above) The phrase comes from...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WYFF4.com
Joe Cunningham chooses Greenville native for lieutenant governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Joe Cunningham has chosen his running mate in the race for South Carolina Governor. Cunningham announced on Monday that Greenville native Tally Parham Casey as his selection for lieutenant governor. The two appeared together Monday evening at the campaign's kickoff event at the Greenville Convention...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg pet facilities warn about dangerous uptick in dog flu cases
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Veterinarians, pet groomers and pet boarding facilities in our area are warning about an uptick in canine flu cases. We spoke to the owner of the Roper Mountain Animal Hospital on Monday, who said it's unusual to see cases of canine flu, and it can be very dangerous for some dogs.
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Greenville crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to Greenville police. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive in front of First Cash Pawn. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person was...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
PHOTOS: Women trapped inside South Carolina home after tree falls on it
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive. Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived on […]
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
Pickens County starts school year ready to face challenges ahead
Just like that, Pickens County school hallways are again filled with kids who are ready to start the new school year.
