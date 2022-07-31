Brush Fire on California Road

masonwebtv.com
q13fox.com
Crews extinguish brush fire that was spreading near a Bonney Lake neighborhood
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly to knock down a brush fire that grew rapidly in Bonney Lake on Monday. According to the East Pierce Firefighters (EPF), crews extinguished the wildfire just before it reached a neighborhood in the Tehaleh Community. Officials say the fire was...
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
My Clallam County
Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital
JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
Chronicle
Neighbor Makes Life-Saving Call as Rochester Fire Burns Two Structures, Threatens 35 More
Aluminum melts at 1,221 degrees Fahrenheit. Judging by the melted remains of vehicles on the outer edges of the burn path of a fire in Rochester Saturday, West Thurston Fire Chief Robert Scott estimates temperatures in the center of the fire reached over 1,500 degrees. The fire authority reported Saturday...
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake shakes east of Tacoma
A small earthquake rumbled near Enumclaw and Black Diamond on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.19 magnitude earthquake shook a few people up around 6:22 a.m. According to the USGS, the depth was approximately 18.2 km. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
masonwebtv.com
Fourth ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst Thursday
The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) will conduct a fourth “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol in the five-mile radius of Gorst on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The focus area includes West Bremerton and areas of Port Orchard.
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Chronicle
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
KUOW
Captain of crashed ferry resigns
The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
q13fox.com
3.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Enumclaw
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Enumclaw on Thursday morning. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit at about 6:22 a.m. and 3.7 miles north-northeast of Enumclaw. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. Officials with the PNSN...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
