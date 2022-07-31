Bitcoin Balance on Exchange Sees Macro Decline

cryptopotato.com
Is a Retest of $20K Incoming For Bitcoin? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin has typically experienced two phases in each cycle; a bull market in which the price surges and records a new all-time high, followed by a bear market when the price experiences a significant decline. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Weekly Chart. Historically, at the end of each bear market,...
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Adds Support for Cardano (ADA) Staking
After allowing investors to earn ETH through Ethereum staking, the bank has now done the same with Cardano ADA. Swiss-based digital asset bank Sygnum has added Cardano (ADA) to its bank-grade staking services for institutional clients. The bank’s customers can now earn rewards for staking ADA, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Will Bitoin Finally Break $24K or Is Another Crash in the Cards? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has rebounded from the $20K area, making a couple of higher highs and lows. This type of structure can indicate that the market is finally beginning to see an uptrend. It is also increasing the positive sentiment across the futures market. On-Chain Analysis. By: Edris. Bitcoin Funding...
Are ETH Bulls Running Out of Steam After the 11% Dip? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
In the last days of July, the bears seized the opportunity and put a halt to the rally that started two weeks ago. This resulted in the monthly candle closing with long wicks, which signifies the battle between the bears and the bulls inside the range of $1,350 to $1,800.
Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin in July Due to Massive Heat Waves
The American-based Riot Blockchain mined 318 BTC in July – 28% less than in June. One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Riot Blockchain – mined 318 BTC in July – a 28% production decrease compared to June’s figures. The main reason for the crippled productivity was last month’s extremely hot weather in Texas.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
SEC Charges Eleven Individuals Linked to the Crypto Pyramid Scheme Forsage
The SEC pressed charges against 11 individuals for participating in Forsage, a crypto Ponzi scheme. Of them, 2 already agreed to pay civil penalties. On August 01, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States charged 11 individuals for promoting and participating in a crypto pyramid scheme called Forsage, through which they managed to obtain more than 300 million dollars globally.
After Another Rejection at $0.55 is ADA In Danger of Crashing Lower? (Cardano Price Analysis)
Despite a strong attempt by ADA to break free from the key resistance, the bears rejected the price, which did a pullback. Cardano has flirted with the key resistance at $0.55 three times in July, and each attempt was firmly defended by the sellers. The latest attempt on July 30th also failed to produce a breakout, and now the price is on its way to test the key support at $0.45.
Institutions Are Starting to Buy Back: Interview with Nansen
In this interview, research analysts from Nansen reveal two shocking facts about Terra’s collapse while also shedding some light on the current state of the industry from an institutional standpoint. Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform and has quickly become one of the more prominent and popular data resources...
ZB Crypto Exchange Reportedly Loses Nearly $5 Million in a Possible Hack
ZB.com is suspected to be the newest victim of a hack attack, although the cryptocurrency exchange is yet to confirm the any such incident. ZB.com seems to be the latest victim in a series of latest hack incidents, with potential hackers reportedly draining around $4.8 million from the cryptocurrency exchange’s hot wallet.
Recent Bitcoin Rally Was a Bull Trap: Glassnode
The low network activity both for Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests more pain for the underlying assets. Despite the recent price increases for both bitcoin and ether, perhaps fueled by the Fed and the US President, Glassnode believes there’re no clear signs of bear market trend reversals. The analytics resource...
Coinbase Launches ETH Staking for US Institutional Investors
American investors can now stake ETH using Coinbase Prime as Ethereum finalizes plans for PoS transition. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched Ether (ETH) staking service for institutional investors in the United States as the Ethereum network moves closer to the long-awaited Merge. This means that U.S. institutional investors can...
Robinhood to Reduce its Workforce by 23%, Citing Broad Crypto Market Crash
Robinhood will dismiss 23% of its staff because of the surging inflation, the crypto market crash, and the disappointing quarterly results. The Co-Founder and CEO of Robinhood – Vlad Tenev – said the company will lay off approximately 23% of its staff due to the adverse ongoing macroeconomic conditions, including the record inflation in the US and the meltdown of the cryptocurrency sector.
Binance Unveils First-Ever Soulbound Token on BNB Chain
The Binance Account Bound (BAB) tokens, which will be issued by Binance, will serve as KYC user credentials. The world’s largest crypto exchange – Binance – has announced that it is all set to issue Binance Account Bound (BAB), the first-ever Soulbound Token (SBT) built on the BNB Smart Chain. BAB will be introduced as a pilot project initially and will only be accessible through the Binance mobile app.
Market Watch: Binance Coin Marks 2-Month High Above $300, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K
Binance Coin and NEAR Protocol are the two best-performers from the altcoins, with gains of up to 8% in a day. After some volatility displayed in the past 24 hours, bitcoin settled once again, at least for now, around the $23,000 mark. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant on a...
Solana Drops Towards $40, Here’s The Next Major Support (SOL Price Analysis)
Solana had a good attempt at escaping from its ascending triangle but failed. Now the price is approaching the key support. Solana was quickly pushed back by the sellers as soon as its price tried to move above the key resistance at $44. The price is now falling towards the key support at $35. If the cryptocurrency drops below the ascending triangle, then the bullish momentum will be compromised, and the correction could become more severe.
U-Turn: Major Portuguese Banks Close Crypto Accounts (Report)
Banco Comercial Portugues and Banco Santander and other smaller financial institutions in Portugal reportedly closed crypto exchanges’ accounts. Some of the leading banks in Portugal, including Banco Comercial Portugues and Banco Santander, have reportedly shut down all of CriptoLoja’s accounts last week. The company is the first cryptocurrency exchange that received a license to operate in the country.
Soccer Transfer in Crypto: São Paulo Paid $8 Million in USDC for Banfield Player
The first cryptocurrency transfer in Argentina’s soccer history upset the country’s central bank, which banned Banfield from operating the MULC for the next 90 days. The Buenos Aires-based soccer team Banfield sold one of its best players (Giuliano Galoppo) to the Brazilian giant São Paulo. Interestingly, the latter paid the transfer sum in cryptocurrencies instead of fiat, handing over approximately $8 million worth of USDC to the Argentinian club.
Empowering DAOs on Cardano: Interview WIth The Summon Platform
After launch, the new Cardano-based DAO creation and management toolkit, The Summon Platform, has gained the attention of DAO advocates across the blockchain world. CryptoPotato sat down with the four co-founders of The Summon Platform: Adam Rusch, Ph.D., president of the not-for-profit Summon Association, Thomas “TCT” DiMatteo, CEO of Summon Labs, Riley Kilgore, CTO of Summon Labs, and Matthew Bowen, Esq, general counsel of Summon Labs.
BlackRock Taps Coinbase for Institutional Crypto Trading and Custody Services
BlackRock’s institutional investors will be able to access cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Prime. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is partnering with US crypto exchange giant Coinbase, to offer digital asset exposure to institutional clients. Coinbase announced the collaboration in a blog post on Thursday (August 4, 2022). According...
