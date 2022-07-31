Bitcoin Balance on Exchange Sees Macro Decline

Solana had a good attempt at escaping from its ascending triangle but failed. Now the price is approaching the key support. Solana was quickly pushed back by the sellers as soon as its price tried to move above the key resistance at $44. The price is now falling towards the key support at $35. If the cryptocurrency drops below the ascending triangle, then the bullish momentum will be compromised, and the correction could become more severe.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO