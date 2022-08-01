ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Photographer, 44, Critically Injured After Struck By Car

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 44-year-old Haverhill resident was flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a car while riding their bike, authorities said.

The bicyclist was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon at the intersection of Main and Merrimack Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Haverhill Police said on Twitter .

While authorities did not officially identify the male victim, The Eagle Tribune identified him as local photographer Paul Greeley . His brother Scott told the outlet that Paul was in serious but stable condition as of Sunday night.

“He’s sedated and resting comfortably but he does have a breathing tube and a neck brace,” Scott Greeley told the outlet. “They are waiting on the results of scans to decide what they will do next and I’m trying to keep everyone updated on his Facebook page.”

So far no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (978) 373-1212 ext 1234.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Haverhill, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Haverhill Photographer#Main#Haverhill Police#The Eagle Tribune
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery

Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
PEMBROKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
universalhub.com

Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STOUGHTON, MA
Daily Voice

Dog Shot By Central Massachusetts Police To Save Man's Life

A pit bull dog was shot by police in central Massachusetts to save the life of a 75-year-old who was left seriously injured after the dog attacked him, authorities said. Lunenburg police arrived at the town's animal control center just before noon on Monday, Aug. 1., the department said. …
Daily Voice

63-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Into North Reading Home: Police

A 63-year-old man was killed in single-vehicle car crash in North Reading, authorities said. David Lopilato, of North Reading and East Boston, died after his 2007 Ford Mustang crashed into a home at 334 Part Street around 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, North Reading Police said. No other injuries...
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH
NECN

Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

VP Harris' Visit To Boston Causes Major Traffic Jam On I-93

If you were stuck sitting in your hot car on Interstate 93 Thursday morning, Aug. 4, you can thank Vice President Kamala Harris. Massachusetts State Police halted traffic on the busy highway just before noon after Air Force 2 landed at Boston Logan International Airport for her first visit to Massa…
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
330K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy