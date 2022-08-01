Haverhill Photographer, 44, Critically Injured After Struck By Car

A 44-year-old Haverhill resident was flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a car while riding their bike, authorities said.

The bicyclist was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon at the intersection of Main and Merrimack Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Haverhill Police said on Twitter .

While authorities did not officially identify the male victim, The Eagle Tribune identified him as local photographer Paul Greeley . His brother Scott told the outlet that Paul was in serious but stable condition as of Sunday night.

“He’s sedated and resting comfortably but he does have a breathing tube and a neck brace,” Scott Greeley told the outlet. “They are waiting on the results of scans to decide what they will do next and I’m trying to keep everyone updated on his Facebook page.”

So far no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (978) 373-1212 ext 1234.