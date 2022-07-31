guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
alachuatoday.com
Memorial For the Mermaid, Community Honors Local Environmentalist Rhonda Long
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Local environmentalist Rhonda Long was killed in an accident in South Florida on June 19. Long was well known in the High Springs community and among environmental groups associated with the rivers that offer beauty, recreation and water from the aquafer. For Long, the rivers were her playground where she spent much of her time kayaking. And this love of the local environment and rivers led her to dedicate herself to preserving them.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
alachuachronicle.com
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?
Often I wonder why the older generation is so opposed to people under thirty-five. Living in a growing city like Gainesville and having lived in a city like Tampa, there are various differences. One wildly similar thing that I notice is a lack of room for both generations having a common ground. This isn't just an issue here, but it's an issue almost all over the world. In other countries they blame western civilizations, younger folk. It has nothing to do with the western idealist, but more so of a generation that was and still is tired of not being heard. Being twenty-five, having a friend group around the same age and hearing other people in my generation vent, we all share the trauma bond of feeling let down and ultimately not being cared for properly. Most of us, Gen-Z, Millennials and Zillennials, feel let down not only by our family but by society.
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations
“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
Wednesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Wednesday afternoon practice, its first of preseason camp. Players were in helmets only as required by the NCAA in the first two practices of preseason camp and the session was held outside Florida's football practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted roughly 14 minutes.
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
