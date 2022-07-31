ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Last Uvalde shooting victim released from the hospital

By Samuel Harasimowicz
KVIA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tx
KTSA

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tpr.org

One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital

The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy