Last Uvalde shooting victim released from the hospital

Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
Suspect fires several shots at apartment complex, dies on scene, Boerne officials say
BOERNE – The Boerne Police Department has identified a suspect who took his own life after an apartment complex shooting. Boerne police responded to reports of shots fired at 150 Medical Drive around 1:46 p.m. Monday. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. A 36-year-old man...
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
San Antonio man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison term
SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old San Antonio man who was caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to an Animal Care Services news release, Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced in June and...
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital
The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasanton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
