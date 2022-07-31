Charity and Environmental Stewardship: Weekend Wrap-Up

westfordcat.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westford Conservation Trust talks trail accessibility and stewardship
WESTFORD — Did you know that Westford has a network of over 75 miles of maintained trails?. The Conservation Trust is a volunteer-run organization which works to protect Westford’s natural areas, preserve the town’s history and educate the public on Westford’s lands and invasive species. They are separate from the the Conservation Commission, which is a government entity charged with protecting the town’s lands and enforcing its bylaws.
PHOTOS: Westford Police hosts National Night Out 2022
WESTFORD — National Night Out returned to Westford On Tuesday evening, complete with bounce houses, food trucks and a petting zoo. Established in 1984, the National Night Out campaign was created as a partnership between law enforcement and communities to promote neighborhood camaraderie to build community and reduce crime. As of 2022, 38 million community members within 16,000 communities participate in the program each year.
Acton, Boxboro, Littleton, Maynard, and Westford Share Success of Regional Grant Initiative Block Grant Funding Supported Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic
REGION — The content was shared with WestfordCAT from Town Manager Jodi Ross. John Guilfoil Public Relations provided the following news release:. Acton Town Manager John Mangiaratti, Boxborough Interim Town Administrator Carter Terenzini, Littleton Town Administrator Anthony M. Ansaldi, Maynard Town Administrator Gregory Johnson, and Westford Town Manager Jodi Ross are pleased to share the success of regional initiatives designed to support businesses, families, and food pantries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials urge heat safety amid little rainfall and continued drought conditions
REGION — Officials are once again urging heat safety amid “oppressive” heat peaks later this week. The cities of Lowell and Lawrence are predicted to have a high of 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. Bedford will remain slightly cooler, with a predicted high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
Congratulations to Nashoba Tech honor roll students from Westford
WESTFORD — Congratulations to the Nashoba Valley Technical High School students from Westford who achieved honors and high honors this past term. JUNIORS: Kyle Girard, Kaitlyn Landers. Olivia Richard. FRESHMEN: Susanna Floyd, Samuel Hesketh, Benjamin Zukowsky. HONORS. WESTFORD. SENIORS: Annabelle Gintner, Carlos Rosario, Hannah Winsor. JUNIORS: Chloe Greenslade, Zachary...
