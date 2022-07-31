www.wisr680.com
wisr680.com
College Football America lists the Rock at #21 preseason
The Slippery Rock University football team is ranked 21st in the College Football America pre-season poll. The Rock will begin preparations for their season when they report to camp this Sunday. The team enters the season, which begins Labor Day weekend, seeking their fourth straight PSAC-West Division title and fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
wisr680.com
BHS Class of ’70 Reunion This Month
The Butler High School Class of 1970 will hold their reunion later this month but reservations are due soon. The event will take place Saturday, August 20th at the Butler Country Club. Cocktails will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. at a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner...
wisr680.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
wisr680.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
wisr680.com
CAC To Hold BBQ
A local group is inviting the public to join in an annual gathering for food, fellowship, and fun. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is holding their 7th annual Family BBQ on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. This free event will be held at Moraine State Park’s...
wisr680.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
wisr680.com
SRU Recognized For Dedication To Military Members
Slippery Rock University has been recognized for their dedication to helping military service members and veterans in achieving success. The Colleges of Distinction awarded SRU with the honor. According to a press release from the university, they evaluate institutions based on benchmarks including comprehensive educational benefits, a school’s military and veteran’s affairs team, flexible and accessible option, faculty training for helping military students, and campus activities and community support.
wisr680.com
Rummage Sale To Benefit Youth Group
Bargain hunters are invited to stop by an upcoming local gathering to benefit mission outreach. Faith Fellowship Alliance is hosting a rummage sale Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is expected to continue next Friday and Saturday as well.
