Police Investigate Mercer Township Crash

wisr680.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
wisr680.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Venus Man Reports Incident of Harassment
Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville received a report of harassment near Landmark Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Police say a known 30-year-old Venus man reported that he was struck in the face by another male. The investigation...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
WFMJ.com
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage
One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
wisr680.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
explore venango
Police Investigating Burglary of Military-Style Rifle, Cash From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary of a military-style weapon and cash from a Rockland Township residence last month. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ed Lees Lane, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash
STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
