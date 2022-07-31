ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Police Investigate Mercer Township Crash

By Tyler Friel
 4 days ago
Two Injured In Accident

More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Venus Man Reports Incident of Harassment

Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville received a report of harassment near Landmark Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Police say a known 30-year-old Venus man reported that he was struck in the face by another male. The investigation...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage

One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
HERMITAGE, PA
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run

Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
GROVE CITY, PA
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Cars
Police Investigating Burglary of Military-Style Rifle, Cash From Rockland Township Residence

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary of a military-style weapon and cash from a Rockland Township residence last month. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ed Lees Lane, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Police Release Additional Details on Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information regarding a side-by-side accident that killed a Limestone man early Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County. Police say 23-year-old Dyllan...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

