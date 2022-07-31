Jury Convicts Morris County Man of Weapons, Money, and Drug Crimes

morrisfocus.com
Man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Readington Township last month, police said in a news release Wednesday. On Tuesday, July 24, at around 8:18 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for not exhibiting the front license plate,...
Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say
A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said. The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
NJ Daycare Teacher Charged With Assaulting 2-Year-Old Child: Prosecutor
A daycare teacher who allegedly abused a two-year-old child has been arrested and charged, authorities said. On Monday, Aug. 1, Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested after detectives determined she had physically assaulted a two-year-old child who was under her care, they said. She has been employed as...
Englewood Maintenance Worker, 37, Charged With Raping Underage Teen
A maintenance worker from Englewood was charged with raping an underage girl. Lamelle Pulley, 37, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. The day before, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, Englewood police notified members of his Special...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Newark Man Wanted for Stealing Car, Scrapping and Selling it For Parts
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man is being sought by police for stealing a car...
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
NJ toddler's disappearance went unreported for 3 years, now mother's boyfriend charged with murder
Matthew Chiles III, 29, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains charges in addition to the murder charge.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker
A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
Man shot and killed in Newark, authorities say
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Newark, officials said. Police were called to the 300 block of South 20th Street at about 1:40 am. and found Davion Sumler with multiple gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Sumler, of Newark, was pronounced dead...
Child, 6, critically hurt after ‘serious and unfortunate accident,’ police say
A 6-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a car Monday in Bergen County, police said. The accident occurred around noon on Spring Valley Road, near Memorial Park, in Maywood, according to borough police Chief Terence Kenny. A Honda Civic was headed south on Spring Valley Road while...
JACKSON: MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST
Jackson Police Department issued the following statement regarding the investigation and arrests:. On July 14th, The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and heroin from multiple residences and vehicles in Jackson Township. On that date, members of the Special Enforcement Unit and Uniformed Services Division conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan operated by Baptiste and Meadows. Both subjects were subsequently arrested with being in possession of 200 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Both Baptiste and Meadows were charged and lodged in Ocean County Jail.
