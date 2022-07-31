Chillicothe – Pedestrian Hit by a City Truck Files Report

www.sciotopost.com
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash After a Police Pursuit in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A high-speed chase occurred around 5:45 pm after a call of a man who was acting recklessly on US-23 According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm of a man driving a black Harley Davidson southbound on US-23 in the area of the Casino. The caller reported that the man had stopped in that area and urinated on the side of the road in front of everyone then proceeded south. Later he was seen again at the Wendys in South Bloomfield heading south again on US-23.
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Pike Co. residence a total loss following morning fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday morning, firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of Shoemaker Road. The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews, upon arrival, found the residence completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office says...
Chillicothe police officer sues department and mayor over racial discrimination, retaliation
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), and the town’s mayor alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The suit, which was filed in federal court on Wednesday, says that an African-American police officer...
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
More details emerge from bones found in city park annex
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human bones found in the Yoctangee Park Annex. The Guardian broke the story this week of the grim discovery. On Saturday, reports say, a man with his children were in the area of the boat ramp of...
Circleville – Local Couple Found Overdosing with Young Children Around Drugs
Circleville – A story we have heard before, parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing on dangerous drugs. This home is next door to the last home that happened. On Wednesday, August 3rd, Circleville Police were called to the scene of...
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
