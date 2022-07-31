www.arklatexweekend.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swark.today
Hope’s observance of National Night Out draws many to Fair Park
It was hard not to notice the set up of tents, tables, ice chests and even a wheel of fortune near the Fair Park pool this evening, as area companies and the city and county police departments took up the chance to get to know Hope residents, especially children, on a late summer evening. Naturally, many also took advantage of free swimming.
fourstatesliving.com
A Diamond in a Rhinestone World
For some, pursuing higher education is almost a given … things just seem to fall into place. But for many, the dream of earning a college degree seems out of reach and barriers preclude making the dream a reality. Despite a keen mind and plenty of determination and drive, the puzzle pieces just don’t fall into place. This was certainly the case for Amber Adams – that is until she was introduced to a degree program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana that is designed for those whose path to earning a higher education credential has been filled with twists and turns.
hopeprescott.com
Fundraiser For Glanis Crane a Big Success
Hundreds of people enjoyed bbq chicken and an auction Friday to benefit Glanis Crane, wife of Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane who is suffering from health issues. The event was held in the parking lot and sally port at the Hempstead County Detention Center. In addition to those eating at the event, hundreds of plates were delivered by volunteers. The Crane family posted a video on social media Saturday thanking all those that took part.
KTBS
Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers. The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Apply for University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation Scholarships by September 7
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides over 120 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for fall semester Foundation scholarships is Wednesday, September 7, 2022. To apply, visit https://uaht.awardspring.com/. For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email [email protected].
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
What The Hell is This Creepy Looking Bug Spotted in Texarkana?
The extremely hot weather is causing all sorts of problems across the country from power outages, and forest fires, to railroad tracks buckling because of the extreme heat. But have you noticed a creeping-looking bug that has been in more abundance in the Texarkana area?. I saw one flying around...
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County man held in North Dakota
A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Comments / 0