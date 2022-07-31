Prince William, Princess Charlotte Cheer on U.K. Women’s Soccer at Euro Championship: ‘I Hope You Win’

Go, team! Ahead of England’s championship match in the UEFA Women’s Euro Final, Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte had a supportive message for its players.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight,” the Duke of Cambridge, 40, said in an Instagram video on Sunday, July 31, sitting beside his daughter , 7. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Courtesy of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

William’s little girl — whom he shares with wife Duchess Kate — wore a navy polka-dot top with her long hair down as she cuddled up to her dad. “Good luck, I hope you win,” the young royal added in her own social media message for the women’s soccer club. “Bye!”

The father-daughter duo’s Instagram video also featured a supportive caption, which read: “Good luck tonight @lionesses, we’re all cheering for you!”

William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II also shared her best wishes for England’s national women’s soccer team ahead of the big game. “Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the #WEURO2022 final today,” the sovereign, 96, tweeted on Sunday, adding a fingers-crossed emoji.

In addition to cheering on England’s national team, Charlotte is an aspiring soccer player in her own right.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” the former military pilot — who also shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, with the Duchess of Cambridge, 40 — told the Lionesses’ athletes during a June visit . “She said, ‘Please tell them that.’ She’s a budding star for the future.”

During William’s public appearance last month , he was also gifted miniature jerseys for Charlotte and her brothers, each emblazoned with their name and age on the back.

The duke is also a proud sportsman himself , though he hasn’t tried to persuade any of his children to support his favorite teams.

“I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” the father of three said during an appearance on “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020 , specifically referring to his eldest son. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”