The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Coup de Foudre: 30 songs for your summer crush

Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. You didn't travel to Montréal to fall in love. You came for the terrasses, the français, the restaurants, the bagels (superior to New York, you are told), the vintage shops, the bookstores and the people. When you enter the wine bar recommended by a local you met at Olimpico, you are welcomed with a cheerful "Bonjour-hi!" French music is playing in the background. You like it. You like it even more when you meet her.
Connecticut Public

After a pandemic disruption, Newport Jazz Festival makes a poignant, euphoric return

Early in his set at the Newport Jazz Festival on Sunday afternoon, Jason Moran left his station at the piano, stepping over to a microphone. "I've been thinking about what it means for people to gather and listen again, together," he said, waving an arm toward the sunbaked crowd at Fort Adams State Park. His words carried layers of connotation, rooted in the shared understanding of something precious lost and found.
Connecticut Public

Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in

In a move that shocked Hollywood observers for the amount of money wasted, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it is shelving all plans to release the nearly finished film Batgirl, starring actress Leslie Grace. The film had originally been planned with a $75 million budget that had rocketed up...
Connecticut Public

Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson

Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

