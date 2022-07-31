The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist

www.ctpublic.org
Coup de Foudre: 30 songs for your summer crush
Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. You didn't travel to Montréal to fall in love. You came for the terrasses, the français, the restaurants, the bagels (superior to New York, you are told), the vintage shops, the bookstores and the people. When you enter the wine bar recommended by a local you met at Olimpico, you are welcomed with a cheerful "Bonjour-hi!" French music is playing in the background. You like it. You like it even more when you meet her.
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word "spaz," a term that disability activists have called an ableist slur.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
The Netflix v. 'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' lawsuit, explained
For musical theater fans and romance novel lovers, the news was shocking: Netflix is suing Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the duo behind the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, for "blatant infringement of intellectual property rights." The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, inspired by the Netflix show and book series by Julia Quinn,...
After a pandemic disruption, Newport Jazz Festival makes a poignant, euphoric return
Early in his set at the Newport Jazz Festival on Sunday afternoon, Jason Moran left his station at the piano, stepping over to a microphone. "I've been thinking about what it means for people to gather and listen again, together," he said, waving an arm toward the sunbaked crowd at Fort Adams State Park. His words carried layers of connotation, rooted in the shared understanding of something precious lost and found.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
In a move that shocked Hollywood observers for the amount of money wasted, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it is shelving all plans to release the nearly finished film Batgirl, starring actress Leslie Grace. The film had originally been planned with a $75 million budget that had rocketed up...
A group of Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn is reviving the golden age of cantorial music
Jeremiah Lockwood comes from a family of cantors, the spiritual leaders that guide Jewish congregations in prayer and song. His grandfather, the late Jacob Konigsberg, served as a cantor in several cities and performed in concerts outside of religious services, always hoping to inspire people with liturgical music. It's no...
New musical at the Goodspeed takes fresh approach to "Anne of Green Gables"
Over the years, the beloved children’s novel “Anne of Green Gables'' has been adapted for stage, film and television (including a recent series on Netflix). There was even an animated cartoon based on the book. Now, a fresh take on this timeless story is playing at Goodspeed Musicals...
Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
