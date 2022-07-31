ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A young Indiana police officer was killed early Sunday when a man got out of his car during a traffic stop and opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect was caught roughly 30 minutes later after a car chase, state police said.

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was an officer at the Elwood police department, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. He stopped the driver of a Buick LaCrosse just after 2 a.m.

“For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least one time,” state police said.

Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran who had been an Elwood officer for 11 months.

“A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career he deserved,” Mayor Todd Jones said.

People placed flowers next to a patrol car outside the police department.

"The cop didn’t deserve to die like that," resident Donna Williams said.

The 42-year-old suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, Madison County's chief deputy prosecutor.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin that the shooting made him go “from being prayerful to being angry.”

"Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD’s officers and their families," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Jones
Person
Donna Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy