As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
WWEEK
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
WWEEK
Murmurs: The Thin Blue Line Thickens
THE THIN BLUE LINE THICKENS: Six days after a fatal police shooting of a man in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau has yet to name the officer responsible. On July 29, the bureau announced that due to a “credible security threat,” it was withholding the name. It was the third police shooting in four days, an unusual streak, and the bureau said it was investigating “possible doxxing” of the officers involved. A bureau spokesperson declined to provide further details on the threat, or to give a timeline for when the officer’s name would be released. The refusal comes after someone in North Portland exchanged gunfire with cops last week—and as Portland law enforcement describes itself as besieged. “The level of violence we are seeing in Portland and the direct disregard for law enforcement is unacceptable,” wrote FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsay on July 27. In a related event, 16 police officers were called to the scene of a car wreck July 30 after the car’s occupants allegedly resisted arrest and neighbors became “hostile.” The allegedly drunken driver was charged with a bias crime after she threatened two female officers who responded to the scene, according to a bureau press release.
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
KVAL
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
newsfromthestates.com
Heatwave sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
'This is ridiculous': Johnson responds to Kotek's challenge to condemn Confederate flag at rallies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek publicly called on unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson last week to condemn the presence of Confederate flags at her campaign rallies. The challenge spawned from a Johnson campaign event in St. Helens that Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) covered Thursday. During the...
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...
Every night, roughly 260 shelter beds for Portland homeless aren’t being used
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of people living in tents and RVs throughout Portland, hundreds of the city's shelter rooms and beds aren’t being used. In June, publicly supported shelters in Multnomah County had an occupancy rate of 81%, according to data from the Joint Office of Homeless Services. The county has a total of 1,402 shelter units, which means on any given night, roughly 264 spaces are vacant.
iheart.com
Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix
Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
Emergency sewer repair slows travel in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday
The urgent repair of a 110-year-old sewer main pipe will slow traffic in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews from Portland’s Environmental Services will be working 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and occasional Saturdays at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Knott Street. The project will install a...
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
