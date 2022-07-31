ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

By Monica Samayoa
ksjd.org
 4 days ago
www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - August 3, 2022

Colorado secretary of State Jena Griswold says recounts requested by election deniers in two primary races will be done by Thursday. August is forecast to be wetter than normal for much of the Colorado River basin, especially in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
ksjd.org

Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Which political party controls Congress in November hangs in the balance, which is why state primaries are being so closely watched to see which way voters are leaning. Today, five states are holding primaries, and in the swing state of Arizona, voters will cast ballots in several key races. KHALID:...
ARIZONA STATE
ksjd.org

Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights

The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy