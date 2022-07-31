As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

www.ksjd.org
KSJD Local Newscast - August 3, 2022
Colorado secretary of State Jena Griswold says recounts requested by election deniers in two primary races will be done by Thursday. August is forecast to be wetter than normal for much of the Colorado River basin, especially in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims
More than three dozen people have died in the flash flooding that hit parts of eastern Kentucky. Karyn Czar of member station WUKY spent the day yesterday with a search team and brings us this report. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: 10-38 (inaudible). KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: These men and women have been...
What does Navient's settlement mean for student loan borrowers in Colorado?
Nearly 7,000 Coloradans pushed into onerous student loan repayment terms can expect checks in the mail as soon as this week as part of a settlement agreement. Navient, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has been ordered to provide $1.85 billion in relief to borrowers nationwide.
Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day
Which political party controls Congress in November hangs in the balance, which is why state primaries are being so closely watched to see which way voters are leaning. Today, five states are holding primaries, and in the swing state of Arizona, voters will cast ballots in several key races. KHALID:...
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
