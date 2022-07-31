A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

www.ksjd.org
Related
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepitchkc.com
Eyes of the nation turn to today’s elections in KS and MO
Amid a severe heat warning by the National Weather Service and fresh on the heels of the year’s most impactful Supreme Court decision, voters in both Kansas and Missouri are showing up in record numbers to participate in the country’s most critical primary elections. As we crisscrossed the...
Independence man found guilty of shooting, killing Oriana Starr in December 2020
A Jackson County jury Wednesday found Brandon McDaniel guilty in the December 2020 murder of his girlfriend.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
ksjd.org
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Kansas had a choice: vote to help women or hurt them. It chose well.
Kansans went to the ballot box on Tuesday with an especially weighty task before them: whether to amend the state’s constitution to explicitly allow for a ban on abortion. Proponents and opponents of the amendment had spent the last few weeks in a pitched battle to either upend or maintain the status quo in one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal.
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
KWCH.com
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery Sender of Deceitful Kansas Abortion Text Is Booted From Messaging Platform
The anonymous person behind a deceitful text message sent to Kansans ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the constitutional right to abortion was suspended from the messaging platform on Monday. In the message, voters were encouraged to vote “yes” on the ballot question about whether to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution, saying that doing so “will give women a choice.” In reality, a “yes” vote would, according to the ballot’s language, mean that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion. Twilio, which develops communications apps used by many political campaigns, found that the message violated its rules against the “spread of disinformation,” the Kansas City Star reported. Kansas’ leading anti-abortion groups and the state’s Republican party have all denied being responsible for the message.Read it at Kansas City Star
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 advance in battle for chairman of Johnson County, KS Board of Commissioners
Voters in Johnson County, Kansas, Tuesday night narrowed the field of candidates vying to the be the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners.
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
kcur.org
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
Comments / 0