Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
fox4now.com
LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa
The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement agencies in Manatee, Sarasota putting special focus on pedestrian safety
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies throughout the Suncoast are joining in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. Agencies have received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime hours to conduct operations...
News4Jax.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
In the past seven days, the state has added 10,104 cases and 64 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 27 fewer cases were logged each day in Florida,...
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
County approves $300k to collect unpaid out-of-state toll fees
Lee County Commissioners approved shifting $300,000 in the county's budget to collect the unpaid tolls from out-of-state license plates.
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Massachusetts Couple Sue Clearwater Ice Cream Parlor After Losing Baby In Florida Listeria Outbreak
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Massachusetts couple has filed a lawsuit against a local ice cream store after the couple was allegedly sold contaminated ice cream at Clearwater parlor manufactured by Big Olaf a Sarasota company According to the lawsuit, Plaintiff Kristen and Frank Hopkins traveled
Marconews.com
Climate experts predict Southwest Florida will see daily tidal floods by the year 2100
There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn't an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at...
floridianpress.com
The Hypocrisy Behind the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and Florida's Entire Press Corps
When the Miami Herald devotes its entire front page to a photo of the CEO of Florida Power and Light with the headline “How Florida Power & Light executives surreptitiously took over and used it to bash its opponents,” we can only assume this is going to be a blockbuster of a story.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
