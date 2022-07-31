ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

ksjd.org
 4 days ago
www.ksjd.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?

If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
10NEWS

How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Bills#Fox 4#Alrayes
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
FORT MYERS, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers

Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy