Rain & Sawalich Rule Throwback 276

www.speedsport.com
Related
speedsport.com
NASCAR Invades Summer Shootout At Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. – On a night dedicated to honoring U.S. Legend Car and Bandolero champions at the Cook Out Summer Shootout, a group of former Legend racers turned NASCAR stars stole the show. Kaulig Racing drivers Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Justin Haley, along with team president Chris Rice...
11-year-old driver makes history at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing was back on at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday after a soldout opening night. The track's return is already historic. Tuesday night, an 11-year-old boy became the youngest driver ever to win there. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland caught up with racing lovers and...
speedsport.com
Newman Rules North Wilkesboro Revival
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing returned to legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday night with veteran NASCAR Cup Series racer Ryan Newman taking the checkered flag in the tour-type modified event that headlined night one of the Racetrack Revival. Newman was patient during the Uncatchable Moonshine 50 and took...
WXII 12
North Wilkesboro Speedway gears up for "Revival" reopening
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — It's like Christmas in August for local racing fans. The famous North Wilkesboro Speedway is once again open and holding races. Drivers hit the track Monday for a practice day with a small number of fans looking on. A few drivers preparing to race in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway, work on revitalization continues
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Wilkesboro Speedway will wave the green flag Tuesday on its first race in more than a decade, with thousands of fans expected to attend one of the most anticipated events in the track’s history. Promoters said the work at the storied speedway to get it ready for […]
Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. […]
Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Reunite for Historic Late Model Run at North Wilkesboro
It’s official. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the late model competitors at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month. Today, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31. And he’ll do it with a familiar number and partner, dusting off the famed No. 3 and reuniting with iconic soda Sun Drop for the event.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
Charlotte Stories
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Comments / 0