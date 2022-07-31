ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

David Dellucci inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

By Jared Redding
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels

After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

Brandon High School football player dies during practice

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
BRANDON, MS
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
Person
David Dellucci
Person
Don Kessinger
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State

Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Phillies#Sec Network#Auburn#Msu#All American#Oxford#Rebels
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Women's golf releases 10-tournament schedule for the fall

(Wire Reports) The Ole Miss women's golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman's Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

IU commit Gabe Cupps to play in SLAM Summer Classic at historic Rucker Park

Class of 2023 Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps has been selected to play in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4 on Aug. 20 at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York. The annual event, which is hosted by popular media brand SLAM High School Hoops and sponsored by Nike, Spalding and the NBA Players Association, among others, is an All-Star showcase for some of the top boys' and girls' high school basketball players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy