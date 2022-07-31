ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

AT Days 92-95: Meet Virginia – heat, snakes, and climbing bears!

By Scott Morrison
thetrek.co
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thetrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

Views, falls and trail towns – Monson to Stratton, Maine

So I have now passed the 300km mark on my southward journey to Georgia. I’m told that soon after leaving Stratton, I will pass the “2000 miles to go” mark on trail. So while I’ve come a far way so far, I still have a long way to go. I feel like I have adapted to life on trail, and gotten used to the routine. My pre-trail life definitely seems very far away, and so much has happened already. Below are some of my random thoughts on Maine so far.
MAINE STATE
thetrek.co

Week 4: Oregon, I love you but..

Walking past the California|Oregon border I felt a sense of urgency to complete the state as fast as I could. I continue to remind myself that the northern terminus is not the end and I still have a long trek ahead of (behind) me; however, slowing down continues to show reward. Leaving Ashland refueled and rested, I set foot back on trail excited for what lay ahead— not knowing this would be the most eventful week of the trip.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Luray, VA
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
Augusta Free Press

Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia grows by 175 acres

The Cedars Natural Area Preserve is growing – by 175 acres to be exact. The Lee County preserve along the Powell River is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. With the additional acreage, The Cedars, is now 2,265 acres. It is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area reserves. The statewide program protects habitats for rare plants and animals and is managed by the natural heritage program in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Meet Virginia#Snake Bite#Bears#Gravel Springs Hut
thetrek.co

New York State of Mind

Much is the same with trail life; we get up, hike, eat, hike more, eat more, put up a tent, and sleep. What is different is the vast array of scenery that we see. We live in a beautiful country, a country which we never realized was so massive and breathtaking.
TRAVEL
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Augusta Free Press

Dog foster families are needed in Virginia

Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
nypressnews.com

WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia

Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia homeowners asked to report destructive jumping worms

While many gardeners welcome worms in their soil, there’s one wriggling fiend that is unwanted. Virginia Cooperative Extension is asking Virginia residents to keep an eye out for the invasive jumping worm. Recently spotted in Chesterfield County, the worms are becoming widespread across the state, according to a release...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy