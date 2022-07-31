Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted

kgab.com
Weld County Father And Son Busted For Allegedly Stealing Hay
A Weld County father and son are facing felony charges after being arrested for stealing hay from property owned by their family estate but leased out to someone else. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on July 6, when deputies were called to a farm near Weld County roads 35 and 40 east of Gilchrist.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
A timeline from Loveland Police shows how courts in Denver and Larimer counties each made judgments about Javier Acevedo Jr.'s reported threats for more than a year before he allegedly killed a woman and her teenage daughter.
The woman who was killed last week in Loveland had multiple requests for protection orders against her alleged killer denied by the court beginning last fall, according to the Loveland Police Department. Lindsey Daum 41, filed petitions against Javier Acevedo Jr. in September and November 2021 and filed a third...
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near the Realization Point trailhead in Boulder County on July 24.
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month. An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Baca had been traveling through...
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says they want to find 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson who is accused of attempted murder. Investigators responded to a home on South Overland Trail in Fort Collins, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus on Thursday afternoon.There they found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how he's doing as of this writing.Deputies identified Pixley-Johnson as their suspect and say he's believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as a whtie male, 5-feet-08-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say the suspect knows the victim. Pixley-Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
A Fort Collins man on an electric scooter has died following a crash. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Street east of Lemay Avenue. The Coloradoan reports police said the scooter turned in front of a vehicle heading east on Mulberry when it was struck. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police confirmed drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crash. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
