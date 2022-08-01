ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section

 3 days ago

Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street.

Police say the victim, 45-year-old Damon Smith of Cottage Street, was shot five times. He was rushed to Penn Presybterian Medical Center where he later died.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

