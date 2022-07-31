ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement’: Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses singer of affairs with ‘numerous women’

By Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

Ne-Yo ’s wife Crystal Smith has said she is ready to walk away from her relationship with the star, citing “eight years of lies and deception” as the reason for the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

On Saturday night, Smith wrote an Instagram post alleging that her husband had been cheating on her. She claimed that she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she begins. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Ne-Yo and Smith married in 2016 and share three children - Shaffer Chimere Jr., six, Roman Alexander-Raj, four, and Isabella Rose, two.

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” Smith’s post continues.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim.

“I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ne-Yo for comment.

Smith’s post comes after the couple announced in February 2020 they were divorcing, before reconciling four months later.

Earlier this month, Ne-Yo told The Independent that he and Smith had managed to work through their marriage issues, claiming the pandemic had helped them address their problems instead of ending things for good.

“We really used to be bad about letting things fester,” he said. “But we’ve gotten better at finding our way to the resolution sooner, as opposed to just staying mad for however long. That’s not healthy for you, or your marriage.”

K A
3d ago

Well, he married Crystal while dating Monyetta for years. Monyetta was waiting for marriage from him, and he married Crystal. Crystal knew who he was before.

Christopher Gilliard
3d ago

Best of luck to her. No one should be humiliated in such a way by their spouse. Take your children and what you have coming to you and go on with your life.

405PROUD405PROUD
3d ago

weren't they married 2 years ago, then separated 6months ago,then back together 3 weeks ago, then back separated 1 month ago,back together 1 week ago, now getting a DIVORCE......🤔🤔🤔🤔🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 MAAAN.JESUS IF YOU DON'T TAKE THE WHEEL..AND I MEAN SNATCH IT FAST 😂😤

