Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted

Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO