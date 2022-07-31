Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted

kingfm.com
Weld County Father And Son Busted For Allegedly Stealing Hay
A Weld County father and son are facing felony charges after being arrested for stealing hay from property owned by their family estate but leased out to someone else. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on July 6, when deputies were called to a farm near Weld County roads 35 and 40 east of Gilchrist.
Accused Loveland killer left trail of concern in the courts
A timeline from Loveland Police shows how courts in Denver and Larimer counties each made judgments about Javier Acevedo Jr.'s reported threats for more than a year before he allegedly killed a woman and her teenage daughter.
Man struck, killed by driver near Fort Collins
A 31-year-old pedestrian died Saturday evening near Fort Collins after he was struck by a teen driver.
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
4 arrested in connection with homicide near Boulder County trailhead
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near the Realization Point trailhead in Boulder County on July 24.
Three Cheyenne Police Officers Graduate From Academy
Three Cheyenne Police Officers have graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The trio will now move on to the next stage of the training process, which is a fourteen-week Cheyenne Police Department Field Training Program. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
1310kfka.com
Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
Suspects arrested after body found near popular Colorado trailhead, one suspect still free
Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
9News
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1310kfka.com
UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend
GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
Colorado Daily
Man barricaded in car leads to Gunbarrel apartment evacuations
A man barricaded in his car in Gunbarrel led to residents of nearby apartments being evacuated on Saturday. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said deputies were called 5100 block of Williams Fork Trail on at around 4 p.m. Saturday for a man inside a vehicle making unusual statements to a passerby and driving around erratically.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man on electric scooter struck, killed
A Fort Collins man on an electric scooter has died following a crash. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Street east of Lemay Avenue. The Coloradoan reports police said the scooter turned in front of a vehicle heading east on Mulberry when it was struck. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police confirmed drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crash. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Windsor man will die behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who’s the mother of his child. The Greeley. A jury found Kaman Morgan guilty of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Greeley Tribune. In 2020, Morgan shot 37-year-old Brie Ann Biondolillo five times through the windshield of the car before walking up to the door and shooting her in the head, as she had arrived to pick up their son. A judge sentenced Morgan to life in prison without parole. For more trial coverage, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Teacher reflects on lessons learned from student killed by domestic violence
On Monday, 41-year-old Lindsay E. Daum and 16-year-old Meadow L. Sinner were identified by the Larimer County coroner as victims of an act of domestic violence in a Loveland home last Thursday.
