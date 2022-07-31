Two men killed after car crashes into wall in Bradford

www.bbc.co.uk
Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in Doncaster. The 21-year-old died when the white BMW she was travelling in collided with a red Seat Ibiza at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
Officer charged with dangerous driving after boy seriously hurt
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash that left a teenage boy with a "life-changing injury". He was struck by a police vehicle in December 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. Sarah De Meulemeester, 25, based...
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
Woman trapped in house fire given survival tips before crew arrived
A woman trapped in an accidental house fire was given survival tips over the phone until crews could rescue her. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Greenway Avenue, Taunton at 13:42 BST on Wednesday that was started by an unattended candle. At the time...
Bangladesh: Cardiff father and son poisoned by gas - police
Police probing the deaths of a father and son in Bangladesh believe they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide. Cardiff taxi driver Rafiqul Islam, 51, and Mahiqul Islam, 16, died on en route to hospital on 26 July after being found unconscious in a flat in Osmaninagar, near the city of Sylhet.
South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party
A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park. Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
