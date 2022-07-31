Woman Embarks On 1,500 Mile Hike Across Colorado For Great Cause

mix1043fm.com
Related
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans
Coloradans will start seeing checks in the mail by next week, state officials say. The checks are part of the long-standing TABOR tax refund program. Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday those checks are in the mail.Individuals who filed 2021 state taxes will get $750; Joint filers will get $1,500."I know the struggles many people are going through, and I see it everyday in my community in Colorado Springs. People are working harder to pay for critical necessities like housing and food, these Colorado give back checks will help people."People who have not filed their 2021...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Cold front brings limited relief Wednesday, potentially wet weekend ahead
Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and...
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'
Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1