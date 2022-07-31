First Alert Forecast: A quiet start to our morning on this Sunday. Light rain chances are a hit or miss today. Heat Index values stay near the low 100s today and this week!

www.wlbt.com
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue as we see heavy downpours North of I-20. More rain is on the way for South Mississippi and Temps are staying in the upper 80s, low 90s.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!. We are looking at cloudy skies continuing into the afternoon, and we continue to see heavy downpours across northern cities near Canton in Madison county. Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Due to the overcast skies, we...
Storm causes flash flooding along Canton roads
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A storm moved through the City of Canton Tuesday morning and caused flash flooding in the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flooding Warning for Madison County until 10:30 a.m. According to officials, between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain fell in the city. The […]
WLBT
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident....
WLBT
Canton residents rescued after flash flooding traps them inside their homes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton fire crews rescued residents trapped inside their homes due to severe flooding Tuesday morning. The torrential rain caused a creek on Martin Luther King Drive to rise, resulting in flood waters. Several cars were under water and residents were made to stand on their porches...
WLBT
MDOT issues alternating lane closures on I-20 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issues alternating lane closures set for August 1 to August 2. Alternating lanes of I-20 eastbound and westbound between Terry Road and Gallatin street in Jackson will be closed due to striping work associated with the Interstate 20 bridge replacement project.
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
WLBT
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Good didn’t know about Jackson’s latest boil water notice issued last week until his customers started asking him about it. Good, co-owner of three North Jackson restaurants, is one of several restaurant owners who spoke at a city council meeting Wednesday where they voiced their frustrations about Jackson’s ongoing water issues.
WLBT
City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last. Please see below for details:. Water distribution site #...
WLBT
After one day of testing, Jackson reports continued high levels of turbidity
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water customers in the capital city remain under a boil water notice after testing results showed turbidity levels were still high in samples taken Wednesday. The Mississippi State Department of Health imposed a boil water notice for Jackson’s 43,000 surface water connections on Friday, citing high...
WLBT
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
MHP vehicle shot multiple times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle was shot in Vicksburg overnight. Police Chief Penny Jones told Vicksburg Daily News that the shooting happened on 1st Avenue. The trooper told police that they were awakened by shots fired in their driveway. The rear driver side window was […]
WLBT
Aim for 3 of the 5 food groups for a nutritious school breakfast
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can make this a great year for your child by giving them the right things to eat. WLBT’s Ashley Garner interviewed Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner who shared some tips to ensure your child has a healthy start this academic year. Turner’s breakfast ideas include...
WLBT
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
WLBT
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
UMMC expert explains rare bacterium found on Mississippi coast
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bacterium that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease was found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast recently. Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Burkholderia pseudomallei, the uncommon organism that causes the disease melioidosis, cannot be killed and is here to stay. In order to become infected […]
Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night
A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday. WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was...
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
WLBT
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon High School community is in shock after the sudden loss of one of their football players. Few details have come out about what led to Phillip Laster Jr.’s death, but his family said he spent some of his final moments on the football field doing what he loved.
