UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.

SOMERSET, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO