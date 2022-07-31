UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

www.nbc15.com
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Suspect sought after shots fired at Mall of America, lockdown lifted
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WMTV) - A lockdown at the Mall of America is lifted and police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at the Minnesota site Thursday afternoon. The Mall of America stated around 5 p.m. that it was under lockdown and police were on scene. The Minnesota...
Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School
A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
Stabbing Spree Suspect Allegedly Insisted He Was Looking for Friend’s Lost Phone in River Before Group Attacked Him
A man has been formally charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in a violent confrontation on a Wisconsin river. Nicolae Miu, 52, a visiting Minnesota resident, faces a criminal complaint for one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sheriff’s deputies in...
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a multi-state manhunt for a Green Bay homicide suspect is being investigated for another homicide in Alabama, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Alabama following his arrest Wednesday. Michigan State Police say...
FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies
Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
Troopers flying over Dane & 5 more counties this week to catch speeders
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies this week to catch speeding drivers in six counties. The agency is warning people of the looming eyes in the skies ahead of time so they will hopefully go ahead and opt to drive more safely on their own.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
