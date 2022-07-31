"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example

www.franklinmatters.org
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"The DIA is offering Workplace Safety Grants of up to $25k to MA based businesses seeking to prevent or reduce workplace injuries. Employers covered by MA Workers’ Comp. Law may qualify. Email safety@mass.gov to start the application process. #SafetyGrantsMA" More info online at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-industrial-accidents. Shared via Twitter -> https://twitter.com/MassLWD/status/1554452462639190022.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter
The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
Turnto10.com
Johnston's Amazon warehouse construction continues despite national delays, cancelations
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — While Amazon is pumping the breaks and cancelling some construction projects across the country, a representative told NBC 10 the Johnston robotic fulfillment center is full steam ahead. “I think it’s going to be good for the area,” said Robert Tulli, a property owner nearby....
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
franklinmatters.org
Weekly Wellness Update - Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic
August is Immunization Month. Sign up for Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic: (open to those 12 and older) https://home.color.com/vaccine/walk-up/franklin/august-2022-pfizer-booster-clinic.
ABC6.com
South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WCVB
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
Fire destroys part of recently purchased home in Medfield
MEDFIELD, Mass. — A fire destroyed part of recently purchased home in Medfield on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Curtis Drive found flames shooting from what appeared to be an attached garage. Video from the scene showed the garage engulfed in flames and...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
