ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example

By Steve Sherlock
franklinmatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.franklinmatters.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

"The DIA is offering Workplace Safety Grants of up to $25k to MA based businesses seeking to prevent or reduce workplace injuries. Employers covered by MA Workers’ Comp. Law may qualify. Email safety@mass.gov to start the application process. #SafetyGrantsMA" More info online at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-industrial-accidents. Shared via Twitter -> https://twitter.com/MassLWD/status/1554452462639190022.
FRANKLIN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
franklinmatters.org

Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter

The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
FRANKLIN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Business Industry#Linus Business#Boston Globe#The Commonwealth Of Ma
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
ecori.org

Time to ZAP Blackstone Again

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
ATTLEBORO, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
WCVB

Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville

Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
SOMERVILLE, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy