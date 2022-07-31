www.franklinmatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
franklinmatters.org
Enjoy the Falcon Ridge Folk Fest on YouTube (video)
Great music for you to enjoy. I know it has been a long time since our last concert which was Feb 29, 2020. I'm sending this email to let you know that all three days of the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Main Stage are now available on YouTube. You will find many Circle of Friends Coffeehouse favorites and you will probably discover some wonderful new performers. Please Subscribe to their YouTube channel.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Franklin Matters Radio/FPS Voice – Steve Sherlock. Franklin and its local government, services and events (repeats Saturday at 9 AM) This slot features recording of the School Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. https://www.franklinmatters.org/2022/07/only-regular-school-committee-in-july.html. 10:00 AM 1:00 PM and 7:00...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"A safe place to be yourself. There is no agenda except just come and share your story," she said. The women will "go with the flow" to create the kind of circle they want, as such groups can often change course, she said.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
franklinmatters.org
Pan-Mass Challenge rides this weekend, water stop at Remington Saturday morning
The Remington Jefferson School is a water stop for the 2-day riders. It has a reputation for being one of the better water stops on the route. The riders tend to arrive between 8:00 and 10:00 AM on Saturday morning, Aug 6. More about the route and PMC https://www.pmc.org/sturbridge-inn-provincetown-logistics. Donate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural District - #artshappenhere even during hot August nights, days, indoor or out
Lots of choices this weekend. Friday remains the big day at the Town Common with the Farmers Market and Concerts on the Common including a food truck. 67 Degrees & La Cantina also feature live music. Saturday features a multi-family yard sale at St John's Episcopal. While the Dog Park...
franklinmatters.org
Dedication plaque ceremony at Dog Park - Aug 6
Furry Friends of the Franklin Dog Park Volunteer Committee are doing a dedication plaque in honor of Andrew Bissanti and his family for their generous gift of the gazebo at the dog park on Saturday, August 6 at 11:00 AM. Rain date is Sunday August 7 at 11:00 AM. All...
franklinmatters.org
Stop and think about it Before you share it
"A Facebook post on the Franklin MA Virtual Yard Sale group has been brought to our attention alleging a potential child abduction yesterday. The Facebook post states the child ran away from the attempted abduction and the incident was reported to the police. This post had over 75 shares. After looking into the matter we can confidently say this post is a SCAM. No incident similar to this was reported to the FPD. The poster, Nobuhle Magutshwa, posted the same post on various Facebook groups all around the country. Other activity on her Facebook page is consistent with other social media scams. In the future, any urgent public safety matters like will be shared immediately by the FPD social media accounts."
franklinmatters.org
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter
The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
ABC6.com
Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents victims of clergy abuse, is calling for an investigation into Fr. Eric Silva. Silva was re-assigned to St. Thomas More in Narragansett following alleged inappropriate questions toward religious students during confessionals during his time as priest at St. Luke’s Church in Barrington.
Middletown’s Potter League Offering Discounts All Month Long to Encourage Pet Adoption
This is your sign to expand your family and adopt a new pet. August is Clear the Shelters month at Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island. In an effort to get more animals into forever homes, the shelter will be offering discounts on adoption fees and hosting a one-day adoption event at the end of the month.
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
12 Responds: Woman frustrated after brand new fridge breaks
Whirlpool immediately contacted the Bristol resident regarding her broken fridge after 12 Responds reached out.
franklinmatters.org
Lifelong Learning fall sessions are open for registration: there might be something for you!
Registration is now open at Lifelong Community Learning. We hope you can join us. There’s a lot going on. Lifelong Learning is the community education branch of Franklin Public Schools, and provides educational experiences for Franklin residents, and those from surrounding towns, from elementary school through retirement. Adult participants...
Comments / 0