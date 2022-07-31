ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

franklinmatters.org

Enjoy the Falcon Ridge Folk Fest on YouTube (video)

Great music for you to enjoy. I know it has been a long time since our last concert which was Feb 29, 2020. I'm sending this email to let you know that all three days of the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Main Stage are now available on YouTube. You will find many Circle of Friends Coffeehouse favorites and you will probably discover some wonderful new performers. Please Subscribe to their YouTube channel.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Franklin Matters Radio/FPS Voice – Steve Sherlock. Franklin and its local government, services and events (repeats Saturday at 9 AM) This slot features recording of the School Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. https://www.franklinmatters.org/2022/07/only-regular-school-committee-in-july.html. 10:00 AM 1:00 PM and 7:00...
FRANKLIN, MA
Franklin, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Franklin, MA
newportthisweek.com

Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan

We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

"A safe place to be yourself. There is no agenda except just come and share your story," she said. The women will "go with the flow" to create the kind of circle they want, as such groups can often change course, she said.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Pan-Mass Challenge rides this weekend, water stop at Remington Saturday morning

The Remington Jefferson School is a water stop for the 2-day riders. It has a reputation for being one of the better water stops on the route. The riders tend to arrive between 8:00 and 10:00 AM on Saturday morning, Aug 6. More about the route and PMC https://www.pmc.org/sturbridge-inn-provincetown-logistics. Donate...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Dedication plaque ceremony at Dog Park - Aug 6

Furry Friends of the Franklin Dog Park Volunteer Committee are doing a dedication plaque in honor of Andrew Bissanti and his family for their generous gift of the gazebo at the dog park on Saturday, August 6 at 11:00 AM. Rain date is Sunday August 7 at 11:00 AM. All...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Stop and think about it Before you share it

"A Facebook post on the Franklin MA Virtual Yard Sale group has been brought to our attention alleging a potential child abduction yesterday. The Facebook post states the child ran away from the attempted abduction and the incident was reported to the police. This post had over 75 shares. After looking into the matter we can confidently say this post is a SCAM. No incident similar to this was reported to the FPD. The poster, Nobuhle Magutshwa, posted the same post on various Facebook groups all around the country. Other activity on her Facebook page is consistent with other social media scams. In the future, any urgent public safety matters like will be shared immediately by the FPD social media accounts."
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
franklinmatters.org

Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter

The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
FRANKLIN, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
franklinmatters.org

Lifelong Learning fall sessions are open for registration: there might be something for you!

Registration is now open at Lifelong Community Learning. We hope you can join us. There’s a lot going on. Lifelong Learning is the community education branch of Franklin Public Schools, and provides educational experiences for Franklin residents, and those from surrounding towns, from elementary school through retirement. Adult participants...
FRANKLIN, MA

