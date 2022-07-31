Multiple updates discussed with Town Clerk Nancy Danello in advance of the Sep 6 State Primary -07/26/22 (audio)

www.franklinmatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter
The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
Franklin Matters
DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue August 3, 2022. Sections of Beaver Street near the recycling center,. the intersection of King / Chestnut/ East Central (Route 140) will be impacted. Notice from the Franklin Department of Public Works. Our road improvement program continues tomorrow. Areas that will...
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Franklin Cultural District - #artshappenhere even during hot August nights, days, indoor or out
Lots of choices this weekend. Friday remains the big day at the Town Common with the Farmers Market and Concerts on the Common including a food truck. 67 Degrees & La Cantina also feature live music. Saturday features a multi-family yard sale at St John's Episcopal. While the Dog Park...
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Franklin Matters Radio/FPS Voice – Steve Sherlock. Franklin and its local government, services and events (repeats Saturday at 9 AM) This slot features recording of the School Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. https://www.franklinmatters.org/2022/07/only-regular-school-committee-in-july.html. 10:00 AM 1:00 PM and 7:00...
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Dedication plaque ceremony at Dog Park - Aug 6
Furry Friends of the Franklin Dog Park Volunteer Committee are doing a dedication plaque in honor of Andrew Bissanti and his family for their generous gift of the gazebo at the dog park on Saturday, August 6 at 11:00 AM. Rain date is Sunday August 7 at 11:00 AM. All...
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
Pan-Mass Challenge rides this weekend, water stop at Remington Saturday morning
The Remington Jefferson School is a water stop for the 2-day riders. It has a reputation for being one of the better water stops on the route. The riders tend to arrive between 8:00 and 10:00 AM on Saturday morning, Aug 6. More about the route and PMC https://www.pmc.org/sturbridge-inn-provincetown-logistics. Donate...
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
