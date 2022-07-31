ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Multiple updates discussed with Town Clerk Nancy Danello in advance of the Sep 6 State Primary -07/26/22 (audio)

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
franklinmatters.org

Town of Franklin August 2022 E-Newsletter

The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6am-8pm at Franklin High School Gymnasium. In person Early Voting will take place August 27 - September 2 at the Franklin High School Gymnasium or Franklin Municipal Building. Franklin High School In Person Early Voting Dates. August...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue August 3, 2022. Sections of Beaver Street near the recycling center,. the intersection of King / Chestnut/ East Central (Route 140) will be impacted. Notice from the Franklin Department of Public Works. Our road improvement program continues tomorrow. Areas that will...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue Wednesday, August 3, 2022

FRANKLIN, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Franklin Matters Radio/FPS Voice – Steve Sherlock. Franklin and its local government, services and events (repeats Saturday at 9 AM) This slot features recording of the School Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. https://www.franklinmatters.org/2022/07/only-regular-school-committee-in-july.html. 10:00 AM 1:00 PM and 7:00...
FRANKLIN, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington

Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
franklinmatters.org

Dedication plaque ceremony at Dog Park - Aug 6

Furry Friends of the Franklin Dog Park Volunteer Committee are doing a dedication plaque in honor of Andrew Bissanti and his family for their generous gift of the gazebo at the dog park on Saturday, August 6 at 11:00 AM. Rain date is Sunday August 7 at 11:00 AM. All...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Pan-Mass Challenge rides this weekend, water stop at Remington Saturday morning

The Remington Jefferson School is a water stop for the 2-day riders. It has a reputation for being one of the better water stops on the route. The riders tend to arrive between 8:00 and 10:00 AM on Saturday morning, Aug 6. More about the route and PMC https://www.pmc.org/sturbridge-inn-provincetown-logistics. Donate...
FRANKLIN, MA
iheart.com

Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
DEDHAM, MA

