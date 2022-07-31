ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston Globe: "On the eve of legislative session’s end, Mass. lawmakers leave big policymaking to bitter end"

 4 days ago
wgbh.org

No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care

It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklinmatters.org

CommonWealth Magazine: "Here’s what passed in marathon all-night legislative session"

"IN A MARATHON all night session, the Massachusetts Legislature finally finished many of their key priorities of the 2021-2022 legislative session, even as one key priority – tax reform – remained undone. They passed bills on equity in the cannabis industry, legalizing sports betting, and tightening gun licensing laws in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. While lawmakers typically go into the wee hours of the morning when concluding formal sessions on July 31, in a highly unusual move, this year’s Legislature not only worked through the night but was still going as the Monday workday began.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms

The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers

The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

CommonWealth Magazine: "Here's what passed in marathon all-night legislative session" "IN A MARATHON all night session, the Massachusetts Legislature finally finished many of their key priorities of the 2021-2022 legislative session, even as one key priority – tax reform – remained undone. They passed bills on equity in the cannabis industry, legalizing sports betting, and tightening gun licensing laws in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. While lawmakers typically go into the night but was still going as the Monday workday began.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

The races for lieutenant governor and attorney general are heating up. Jim Braude offers his takes

A month away from the September 6 primary, races for some of the top jobs in Massachusetts are heating up. The Democratic contenders for Massachusetts lieutenant governor and attorney general have been sparring in debates here on GBH. Jim Braude of GBH's Boston Public Radio and Greater Boston joined Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about the political landscape and moderating debates. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures

Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge

Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
pioneerinstitute.org

Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?

A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.

