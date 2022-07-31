Boston Globe: "On the eve of legislative session’s end, Mass. lawmakers leave big policymaking to bitter end"

www.franklinmatters.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
CommonWealth Magazine: "Here’s what passed in marathon all-night legislative session"
"IN A MARATHON all night session, the Massachusetts Legislature finally finished many of their key priorities of the 2021-2022 legislative session, even as one key priority – tax reform – remained undone. They passed bills on equity in the cannabis industry, legalizing sports betting, and tightening gun licensing laws in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. While lawmakers typically go into the wee hours of the morning when concluding formal sessions on July 31, in a highly unusual move, this year’s Legislature not only worked through the night but was still going as the Monday workday began.
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Franklin Matters
The races for lieutenant governor and attorney general are heating up. Jim Braude offers his takes
A month away from the September 6 primary, races for some of the top jobs in Massachusetts are heating up. The Democratic contenders for Massachusetts lieutenant governor and attorney general have been sparring in debates here on GBH. Jim Braude of GBH's Boston Public Radio and Greater Boston joined Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about the political landscape and moderating debates. This transcript has been lightly edited.
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
