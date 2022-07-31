Police: Juveniles assault youth, flee on scooters

sungazette.news
Related
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
NBC12
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County. Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley,...
sungazette.news
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
fox5dc.com
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police officer shoots man during attempted arrest
A man is in the hospital after being shot by a police officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, during an attempted arrest Tuesday evening. It happened near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Seven Corners area. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics officers were doing a...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County. Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
DC Fire and EMS suits up for report of chlorine spill
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of DC Fire and EMS were in the 3000 block of Military Rd. NW Wednesday afternoon for a hazmat situation. The initial information tweeted by the department said it received a report of a chlorine spill at a pool. After crews got there, they found what appeared to be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for exposing himself to woman, juvenile inside Vienna Walmart
VIENNA, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after exposing himself inside a Walmart located in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. Demetrius Mills, 27, exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section on July 26 around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
Inside Nova
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in deadly Woodbridge shooting
Police have released surveillance footage and are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a July 20 shooting in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another wounded. Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man arrested for exposure incidents in Tysons West, police say
A 27-year-old man exposed himself multiple times at shopping centers in the Tysons West area last week, Fairfax County police say. The man was arrested last Tuesday (July 26) after allegedly exposing himself twice in front of a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the Walmart in Tysons West (1500 Cornerside Blvd.) that day.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police Chief Kevin Davis speaks to 7News after announcing a staffing emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis spoke to 7News for the first time after internally announcing FCPD’s staffing emergency. "We have 138 actual vacancies,” Davis told 7News. “We have 51 young people in our academy, eventually going to come into the...
Comments / 0