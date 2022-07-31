As tensions with the U.S. rise, China signals disappointing economic growth

www.ctpublic.org
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing. Tensions have escalated, with China's military drills around Taiwan, which Taipei claims could amount to an air and sea blockade. MARTINEZ: To bring us up to speed, we're joined now by NPR's...
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
China fires waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, raising tensions in the region
China has fired several waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, hitting targets in the waters that encircle the island of Taiwan after a visit from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi triggered a tense military standoff in the East Asia region. Taiwan's Defense Ministry confirmed 11 Chinese Dongfeng type...
Morning news brief
Pelosi's trip to Taiwan heightens U.S.-China tensions. Kansas voters reject a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion rights. Five states held primaries on Tuesday.
Biden's national security advisor doubles down on Taiwan policy after Pelosi visit
China is escalating tensions with the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this week, but the White House will not be deterred in defending its interests in the Western Pacific, according to the President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. It has been a busy few days for Sullivan...
Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict
Japan's Westernost Island could become a target in a conflict between China and Taiwan. So Yonaguni Island has drawn up plans to evacuate residents, in case of an emergency. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Biden says the U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader and key Sept. 11 plotter
Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the United States says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of that attack and others. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden. He ascended to al-Qaida's top position when the U.S. killed bin Laden in 2011. Now President Biden says the U.S. found him in Kabul, Afghanistan.
What it was like in Kabul during the U.S. strike on al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of 9/11 and numerous other attacks. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden, whom the U.S. killed in 2011. President Biden told the nation this evening that the U.S. operation unfolded over some months.
Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Ukraine's army faces a big test in the war: trying to retake the city of Kherson
Ukraine's army is facing one of the biggest tests of the war. Can it retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia occupied in the early days of the invasion? NPR's Brian Mann traveled to a command post near the front line, north of Kherson, where he met one of the battalion commanders leading the counteroffensive.
Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson
Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
The Ukrainian women who make art in the face of war
Stories of war are being told now by some of Ukraine's leading female artists at New York's Fridman Gallery, as well as a gallery in Kyiv. The women are activists as well as artists, and are responding in paint, photographs and videos to the Russian invasion, and earlier conflicts over the annexation of Crimea. The powerful, haunting works prove that art is not just about pretty pictures.
Gasoline prices have fallen recently, but experts warn that prices could rise again
We've got some promising news to report from the gas pump of all places. Gasoline prices took a steep drop in recent weeks after hitting a record high earlier this summer. Gas still costs more now than it did this time last year, but the drop should take some pressure off inflation.
Why jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is called the Merchant of Death
Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in Illinois, could be key to securing the freedom of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans who are being held in Russia. Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
What Ayman al-Zawahiri's death means for al-Qaida
The State Department is cautioning that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri could lead to an uptick in anti-American violence. The warning says al-Qaida supporters could target U.S. facilities or citizens in response to the drone strike in Afghanistan that killed Zawahiri over the weekend. Yesterday on the show, my co-host, A Martinez, asked National Security Council official John Kirby about this question of safety.
Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians
Amnesty International has criticized Ukraine for setting up military bases in residential areas. Ukrainian officials say It's Russian forces that are putting Ukrainian civilians lives in jeopardy.
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
Why the U.N. chief says we are 'one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation'
The world is now enduring greater stress than any time in recent decades, according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. And while humanity has so far avoided "the suicidal mistake of nuclear conflict," he said, tensions are hitting new highs at a time when many lessons of the past seem forgotten.
Why Hungary's authoritative leader is drawing conservative crowds in the U.S.
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
