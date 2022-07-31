Florida to get $70 million in transportation resilience money this year

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits
Anthony Sanders has worked for four years at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that bound him to...
A housing crisis and inflation are making it harder for theme park workers to stay in Florida
Theme park workers met in Orange County on Monday to discuss how inflation and an affordable housing crisis are making it harder for them to live and work in Florida. Unite Here Local 737 workers gathered at the Bear Creek Recreation Center on Monday night wearing shirts that read “the fighting union.”
DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, who indicated he won't enforce abortion laws
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to enforce Florida laws. DeSantis was surrounded by law enforcement officials during a news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office when he made the announcement. He pointed to Warren's statement that he would not enforce...
Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic
As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
Parkland school safety panel says more consistent guidelines are needed to prevent threats
A state commission created to address school-safety issues after the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland high school is targeting inconsistencies in the ways schools assess threats, conduct active-assailant drills and report incidents. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which met Tuesday in Broward County, was extended...
COVID deaths top 77,500 in latest Florida report
The state has had more than 66,000 new cases in each of the past 10 weeks — and more than 71,000 new cases in eight of the weeks. More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, the latest report by the state Department of Health shows.
Nearly 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations
A group that advocates for prisoners and their families has begun a social media campaign to draw attention to the importance of weekly visitation. That’s because the Florida Department of Corrections is proposing new rules that would let prisons cut their visits in half, allowing them only every other weekend. The agency says it’s for safety and security.
Heat.gov launches as a one-stop hub to address extreme heat
For the last 30 years, heat has been the biggest weather-related cause of death in the nation. Now, there's a tool to help the public and decision-makers try and prevent that loss of life. Heat.gov launched July 26 as "one-stop hub" for timely, science-based information on health and heat. The site was launched as an effort by The National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS), a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other domestic and international partners.
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
In his latest book, historian Gary Mormino documents Florida during the 2000s
This week on Florida Matters, we talk with a local author about his latest book on the Sunshine State's influence during the early 21st century. Tampa Bay-based historian Gary Mormino recently released his second book on Florida history, this time covering the years from 2000 to 2010. "Dreams in the...
Florida researchers present findings at Alzheimer's Association conference
Florida researchers are sharing findings that can help people better understand Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego this week. There are 32 experts from the state presenting a diverse body of research at the conference, including several from the University of South Florida...
