ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin says Republicans in 'normal times' would be supporting energy, health care bill

By Daniella Diaz, Devan Cole
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 19

Darlene Melody
3d ago

If Pat Toomey is worried about the bill then something is up with the Bill! They are hiding SOMETHING.

Reply(1)
8
Bandit5590
3d ago

we should be taking money out of the economy not putting more in. it is time to water the tree 🌳.

Reply
4
Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Energy Companies#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy