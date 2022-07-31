Manchin says Republicans in 'normal times' would be supporting energy, health care bill

www.cnn.com
Darlene Melody
3d ago
If Pat Toomey is worried about the bill then something is up with the Bill! They are hiding SOMETHING.
8
Bandit5590
3d ago
we should be taking money out of the economy not putting more in. it is time to water the tree 🌳.
4
