Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
Sheriff: Florida man 'having episode' when he murdered his own father
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father. After 10 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. According to FOX 13, a neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead.
7-year-old girl dies from injuries in crash on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old child has died after a crash on Interstate 4 near exit 101 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 21-year-old man was driving westbound on I-4 on Wednesday afternoon and slammed into the vehicle carrying the child, which was stopped ahead for traffic.
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Two brush fires burning right now in Brevard County
Two wildfires are burning in Brevard County in Florida. One may have been caused by lightning, while the other was potentially sparked by a scooter, officials said.
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
Orlando weather forecast: More storms expected in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TOMORROW AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Isolated storms possible Thursday afternoon in inland areas... There is little threat of rain near the beach or Cape Canaveral. The chance for rain is only 30-40%. A few may catch some downpours and lightning, but most will stay dry. This great news for the two launches at the Cape.
Orlando City soccer team buys downtown church property
The Orlando City soccer team can finally expand downtown. The team recently bought the church property next to the stadium.
Orlando Weather Forecast: More afternoon thunderstorms expected Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tomorrow's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Wednesday, we face more numerous afternoon thunderstorms. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds over 60mph. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <30%. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT...
ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
UCF football: Fall camp opens with quarterback competition
It's been a while since UCF football entered fall camp without a starting quarterback. This year it's sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, battling for the starting role under center.
'Should be ashamed': Lake County Supervisor of Elections calls out local Republican Party
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections is calling out the local Republican Party. County Supervisor Alan Hays said the party in conjunction with a group called Florida4America sent out an email that discourages mail-in votes.
