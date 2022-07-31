Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO