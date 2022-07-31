2 killed, 3 hospitalized after car crash during Make A Wish bike tour

www.tv20detroit.com
Accused drunken driver crashes into Make-A-Wish cyclists, killing West Bloomfield man
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend. Two bicyclists were killed in the tragic crash in Ionia County's Ronald Township. One of them is Michael Salhaney,...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, has announced that it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the recent arson at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. The reward is up to $5,000.
GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
‘We’re not stopping': Tudor Dixon makes first campaign stop as the official GOP nominee
LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon won the GOP nomination for governor. Hours later, on Wednesday, she made her first campaign stop at the Unity Luncheon in Lansing. “I’ve said for a while now that this is the year of the woman,” Dixon told the crowd at Arcadia...
