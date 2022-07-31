2 killed, 3 hospitalized after car crash during Make A Wish bike tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, has announced that it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the recent arson at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. The reward is up to $5,000.

