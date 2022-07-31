ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record temperatures are sending UPS drivers to the hospital. Now they're demanding heat protections.

By Adiel Kaplan, Donna Mendell, Simone Weichselbaum
 4 days ago
WESTBURY 0752
4d ago

The trucks need AC, Texas heat went up to 108 degree's last week. Other area's the same. When it's extremely hot I make sure I have a bottle of water with ice for the driver.

welly
4d ago

It’s not just ups how about fed ex dhl the post office who makes it a habit of changing starting times that puts you out there at the hottest time of day due to so called operational needs.

chad
3d ago

Yea i work for UPS. Yes it gets hot in the summer, take precautions, go inside somewhere to cool off and drink plenty of water. If you can’t stand the weather this isn’t the job for you!

