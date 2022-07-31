University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say

www.fox35orlando.com
Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
Georgia university instructor charged in fatal shooting of student
Carrolton, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was shot while sitting in a car. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anna Jones, 18. Police said they believe Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday.
Ex-professor opens fire after being kicked out of Georgia restaurant; bullet kills future student
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
Cherokee County deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Canton, official confirms
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. Details are limited, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting happened near a business on Riverstone Parkway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked...
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
She went to an Atlanta nail salon. Now she’s missing her fingernail.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
