ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViyzJ_0gzWR0tq00
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)

CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported.

According to a news release from the Clanton Police Department, the man attempted to cross a street in the northern section of the city and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died from his injuries, WBRC-TV reported. The person driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Prayers for all of those affected by this incident,’’ the Clanton Police Department said in its news release.

Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy