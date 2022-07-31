ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge

By Yasmin Young
Hudson Valley Post
 4 days ago
Jason Frost
4d ago

NYS, like always, is trying to corner the market for kickbacks and taxes. If it was a free state you could grow marijuana and sell it anywhere.

Deathfire
4d ago

NYS government is the most corrupted. They say that marijuana is legal and then say how it is not. This awesome herb should be free. There are other herbs that cause worse effects than marijuana will, but those other herbs are legal to use even before marijuana became legal.

Jay Karb
4d ago

NY as always wants their pound of tax flesh, health concerns are nowhere on their radar. I want to know where that palm lined beach is in Cheektowaga?

