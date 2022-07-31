Santiago Jr. Earns Architect Degree from STCC

framinghamsource.com
Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper
Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
Luff Promoted to Deputy Superintendent; Miller Named Director of Student Services & Equity
NATICK – Natick Public Schools Superintendent Anna P. Nolin has announced the promotions of Timothy Luff to deputy superintendent and director of student services Erin Miller to an expanded role as director of student services and equity on the Central Office administration team. “We look forward to Mr. Luff...
Photos: Framingham High Gridiron Club Hosts Youth Clinic
FRAMINGHAM – Last weekend, the Framingham High School Gridiron Club held a youth football clinic on Saturday, July 30th. There were approximately 50 participants from grades 2-8 and 20 Framingham High barsity players and coaches. The Gridiron club said the clinic was a huge success and the Club looks...
Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
Framingham Community Corner Coming To Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation will hold its third community corner Friday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anna Murphy Park ob Cove Avenue. This is a new free, outdoor program this summer for residents. The Community Corner, offers field games, books, reading corner, arts...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: National Night Out in Framingham 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Pelham Apartments hosted a National Night Out block party on Second Street last night, August 2. Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley spent some time in the dunk tank. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa, along...
3 MetroWest Students Graduate from University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/16/2022)– Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022!. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. The 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500...
Chief Public Health Nurse Mahoney Retires From City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, August 2, was the last full-day of work for City of Framingham Chief Public Health Nurse Kitty Mahoney. Mahoney submitted her retirement papers in July and a small retirement party was held for her in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building yesterday evening. Mahoney has...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
Waleik Graduate From Champlain College
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Champlain College is pleased to announce that Daniel Waleik of Natick recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waleik was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waleik completed a Bachelor of Science degree...
4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College
ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Black & Martell Graduate From College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Joshua Black of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management. Chandler Martell of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business. Located in the...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 3 Framingham Cooling Centers Due To Heat Advisory
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the City of Framingham. FRAMINGHAM City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, on Wednesday, August 3, announced the activation of three Framingham Cooling Centers for Framingham residents in light of the high temperature forecast. WHAT: Cooling Centers are spaces within designated...
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Trio of Natick Residents Graduate From Lasell University
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates were three students from the Town of Natick. They were:. Ava Homsey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising. Julia Hopkins graduated with a...
6 Framingham Students on Lasell University Spring 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON, MA (06/01/2022)– The followingFramingham students were named to the Lasell Dean’s List in recognition of their spring 2022 academic performance:. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
