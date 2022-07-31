Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk

www.trumbulltimes.com
trumbulltimes.com
MTA: Person fatally struck by train at Cos Cob station in Greenwich
GREENWICH — A person was hit and killed by a train at the Cos Cob station in Greenwich, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The incident took place around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. The train was heading toward New York City at the time, an MTA spokesperson said. As of...
trumbulltimes.com
Renovations to begin at New Milford High School’s first floor after July fire
NEW MILFORD — Work at New Milford High School from the July 5 roof fire has passed the remediation stage and is now in the repair and renovation stages. Belfor, the company that is handling recovery and restoration services at the school, is now focusing on renovations to the first floor, Mayor Pete Bass said Tuesday.
trumbulltimes.com
CT Blood Center Middletown declares blood ‘emergency,’ seeks donors
MIDDLETOWN — The city-based Connecticut Blood Center has announced a blood emergency, as the summer season brings an “alarming” drop in donations. This time of year typically brings a lull in appointments across the area and country, but the blood supply is facing a greater strain due to recent traumas, and for mothers and newborns during complications with labor and delivery, according to a press release.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven official: FBI caused West Haven explosions
A New Haven official said the city has spoken to FBI officials about the impact a training drill in late July had on residents along the region’s coastline. New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the city discovered the FBI was running a hazardous device training drill in West Haven that day and made the explosions. A spokesman for the FBI’s New Haven division did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
trumbulltimes.com
Alive at Five ends this week with performance from T.I. in Stamford
Rapper, actor, author, entrepreneur and more, multi-hyphenate Calvin “T.I.” Harris will headline the final Alive at Five summer concert series in Stamford Thursday. The Grammy Award-winning rapper known for songs like “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” “Dead and Gone,” has sold millions of albums and is credited with helping pioneer the rap subgenre of trap.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich robbery suspect apprehended in Las Vegas; second suspect still sought
GREENWICH — A suspect accused of taking part in an attempted robbery off Greenwich Avenue, in which a handgun was displayed, has been apprehended in Nevada, according to Greenwich police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department picked up Lamoine Ward on Monday, based on the arrest warrant issued from...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Protecting democracy and ensuring data security are priorities for CT
Elections are about choices. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Connecticut Democrats face a very important choice: to decide which candidate shall head into the November general election to serve as Connecticut’s secretary of the state for the next four years. Although often overlooked in past statewide elections compared with higher-profile...
trumbulltimes.com
Fairfield Police ID motorcyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
