Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunny weather, temps in the upper 80s

By Ed Curran
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another sunny day ahead 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning! More spectacular weather is in store for us on this last day of July. It'll be mostly sunny and warmer today. Perfect summer weather for Chicago.

Monday brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as warm air pushes into Chicago, followed closely by a cold front. Humidity rises.

The big news is the big heat up for Wednesday. We're looking at a high of 96. The record for August 3 is 98 degrees. Oppressive humidity levels will make it feel close to 105.

Stats

Normal High- 84

Saturday's High- 83

Today's High- 88

Sunrise- 5:44am

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 87.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a slight shower chance before sunrise. Low of 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from around 7am until 6pm. High of 88 degrees with much higher humidity.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

