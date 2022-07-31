FBI Indianapolis: Elwood police officer shot and killed; person in custody after multi-county chase

www.wishtv.com
IMPD: Person shot, killed near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S....
IMPD: 3 people, including 13-year-old boy, shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in separate shootings within a two hour span overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the...
Indy woman arrested after purchasing a gun for a minor to commit a crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime.” She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38 of Indianapolis. Court documents say Clark purchased a Glock from a licensed...
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
Docs: Murder suspect told police he stabbed his mother because ‘Ryan Seacrest’ told him to
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man accused of murdering his mother said he did it at the instruction of media personality Ryan Seacrest. Myron Armstrong, 28, was arrested by the Muncie Police Department on July 31. He has subsequently been charged by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of his mother, Sondra Armstrong.
IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Officers...
Domestic abuser sentenced 2 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Anthony Hughes, 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. During a January 2020 traffic stop, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers discovered a firearm that Hughes admitted to owning. Hughes...
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
‘UnPHILtered’: Dangers officers face during traffic stops
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s tragedy in Elwood is sending shockwaves throughout central Indiana , and also through the state’s law enforcement agencies. 24-year-old Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Sunday. According to an autopsy report, Shahnavaz...
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
McDonald’s employee shot after fight with customer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McDonald’s employee was shot Tuesday afternoon after an altercation with a customer, police say. It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 7822 Brookville Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have confirmed the employee is injured with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say the man is...
Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
ISP: 1 dies in 2-vehicle crash in White County
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman riding passenger in an SUV died Monday morning after being struck by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Durango, according to Indiana State Police. Monday just before 9:30 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Department and ISP responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East, police say. That’s about a mile southeast of the town of Brookston.
Carmel police seek help to find credit card thieves
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street. Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.
‘A sweet soul’: Fishers remembers Elwood officer killed during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz had strong ties in the city of Fishers. Now, his death has left a big hole in the hearts of the community. He was a graduate of Fishers High School. Shahnavaz was also a former member of the percussion group at the high school. Friends say he made an impact on the community.
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
Hundreds show up for vigil in honor of fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, IND. (WISH) — Friends, family, and members of the community came together Monday night to remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz as not just an officer, but also a man. “I want to begin by saying what I think all of us are thinking, and that is we...
