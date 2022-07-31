Read full article on original website
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
North Platte Police to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign
The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the NHSTA/NDOT, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” seat belt enforcement mobilization. This campaign effort emphasizes seat belt use for all vehicle occupants with paid media messages that support the enforcement. The enforcement campaign wlll run through the Thanksgiving Holiday from November 23rd through November 27th. This Holiday, additional officers will be on the street, primarily focusing on enforcing our seatbelt and child restraint laws.
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
North Platte Chamber announces recipients of Agri-Business sholarships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Agri-Business Committee announced the recipients of two $1000 Scholarships at the 2022 Farmer Rancher Appreciation on Monday, November 14 at the Sandhills Convention Center. Caleb Burnside, Stapleton Public School, and Clayton Moore, Mullen High School each received a $1000 scholarship awarded...
Z93.5 Country High School basketball broadcasts announced
North Platte, Ne - Z93.5 Country will again broadcast many area high school basketball games this winter. All games will be girls/boys double headers, with the Kwik Stop pregame show 15 minutes before the first game tips off. Longtime broadcaster Derek Beck will provide play-by-play for the majority of the broadcasts, Matt Goosey will also broadcast a few games.
Hershey Schools, Birdwood Beef team up to provide fresh beef for school meals
HERSHEY, Neb.-Locally grown beef is now on the menu for Hershey students, thanks to a historic partnership between the school district and family-owned cattle company Birdwood Beef. “We believe it is important to show our students that locally grown beef is the best source of beef,” said Jane Davis, Superintendent...
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
North Platte Habitat for Humanity auctions mailboxes for fundraiser
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 Mailbox Auction, will be held on December 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room. The theme for this event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail,” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live.”
North Platte Public Schools recognize employees of the month
North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September, and October employees of the month during the November board of education meeting. As the 2022 - 2023 school year began, it was evident that administrators would have difficulty selecting just one employee to celebrate each month, so the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month.
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
Will Peers named head men's golf coach
North Platte Community College announces the hiring of Will Peers, of North Platte, as the institution's first men's head golf coach. Peers will begin duties immediately. "This is a great opportunity for me after already having built a successful junior golf program locally," said Peers. "I am excited to be granted this opportunity to build this program from scratch and help student-athletes become successful at the next level."
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
Knights rebound with big win over Panthers
Jada Grigsby led four North Platte players in double figures with 13 points and eight rebounds to power a balanced offense in a 73-57 win over York College JV on Tuesday evening. Chrishelle Washington and Fumnanya Ijeh each finished the night with 11 points, while Dayonna Roberts chipped in 10...
