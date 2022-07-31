ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

North Platte Post

Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend

OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Police to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign

The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the NHSTA/NDOT, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” seat belt enforcement mobilization. This campaign effort emphasizes seat belt use for all vehicle occupants with paid media messages that support the enforcement. The enforcement campaign wlll run through the Thanksgiving Holiday from November 23rd through November 27th. This Holiday, additional officers will be on the street, primarily focusing on enforcing our seatbelt and child restraint laws.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Z93.5 Country High School basketball broadcasts announced

North Platte, Ne - Z93.5 Country will again broadcast many area high school basketball games this winter. All games will be girls/boys double headers, with the Kwik Stop pregame show 15 minutes before the first game tips off. Longtime broadcaster Derek Beck will provide play-by-play for the majority of the broadcasts, Matt Goosey will also broadcast a few games.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Public Schools recognize employees of the month

North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September, and October employees of the month during the November board of education meeting. As the 2022 - 2023 school year began, it was evident that administrators would have difficulty selecting just one employee to celebrate each month, so the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Will Peers named head men's golf coach

North Platte Community College announces the hiring of Will Peers, of North Platte, as the institution's first men's head golf coach. Peers will begin duties immediately. "This is a great opportunity for me after already having built a successful junior golf program locally," said Peers. "I am excited to be granted this opportunity to build this program from scratch and help student-athletes become successful at the next level."
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

Knights rebound with big win over Panthers

Jada Grigsby led four North Platte players in double figures with 13 points and eight rebounds to power a balanced offense in a 73-57 win over York College JV on Tuesday evening. Chrishelle Washington and Fumnanya Ijeh each finished the night with 11 points, while Dayonna Roberts chipped in 10...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

