Kayaking, nationwide park, Cedar Level, baseball

streetfoodblog.com
Related
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Strong thunderstorms move east across northern edge of Northeast Ohio
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about strong thunderstorms that impacted portions of northern Geauga, central Cuyahoga, Lake and northern Ashtabula counties.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
medinacountylife.com
Medina County Park District’s First Park Grows by 15 Acres
Opened in 1972 as Medina County Park District's (MCPD) first park, Green Leaf Park is a microcosm of what the park district is all about – nature, recreation, reclamation, preservation, and the protection of woods and wetlands for the benefit of people and the ecosystem in which we live. In June, Green Leaf Park grew by 15 acres thanks to a $231,964.50 Clean Ohio grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This 15-acre acquisition helps protect the Wolf Creek, which flows east into Summit County, ultimately reaching Barberton reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city of nearly 25,000 residents.
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geauganews.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Are you interested in sharing your article with Geauga News? Send it directly to drafts@geauganews.com.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Comments / 0